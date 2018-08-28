Boyd gives full injury update ahead of Saints' game at Gloucester

Chris Boyd says he '100 per cent' expects Dan Biggar to play for Saints against Gloucester in Saturday's season opener at Gloucester.

Biggar was forced off inside the first few minutes of last Friday's 41-15 pre-season win against Glasgow Warriors at Franklin's Gardens.

Rory Hutchinson is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury

The Wales fly-half took an inadvertent knee to the head from team-mate Cobus Reinach and could not continue after failing a head injury assessment (HIA).

But Biggar has not shown any symptoms of concussion since and will complete his return-to-play protocol on Friday, in time to be selected for Saturday's clash at Kingsholm.

"He hasn't had any symptoms," confirmed Saints boss Boyd.

"He failed his HIA on the night but he hasn't had any symptoms since.

"He's been going through the process and he'll finally be cleared on Friday. There's not a single reason why that won't happen and I 100 per cent expect him to play on Saturday."

But there is not such good news for centre Rory Hutchinson, who also had to be replaced five minutes into the Glasgow match.

"Rory still has to be diagnosed officially but it looks like he has sustained a knee injury - possibly a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) problem - and he's probably a medium to long-termer," Boyd said.

"Unfortunately for Rory, he might be six to eight weeks and he could be out as far as 12 weeks.

"It's very unfortunate for Rory and he's not going to play any time soon.

"He did take his chance in pre-season and he's a really competent footballer.

"He brings a slightly different skillset to others but one of the things you can't control as a professional footballer is injuries.

"It's the scourge and the thing that people dislike most as players but you've just got to suck injuries up and deal with them as they come and get on with it.

"He's been in, he's chirpy enough and going about his work.

"He'll be back as soon as he can."

With Hutchinson out, Saints could really do with some reinforcements at centre.

And one will soon come in the form of Andy Symons, who was a summer signing from Gloucester.

Symons has not been able to play a pre-season game due to a pectoral problem, but he is set to feature for the Wanderers in Monday's game against Leicester Tigers at Loughborough.

"He'll probably play on Monday against Leicester in the A League game," Boyd said.

"He's looking good.

"He had a pec injury but he's a big man, coming back strong and I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes on Monday night."

Also set to take on the Tigers second string are former Leicester lock Dom Barrow, Australian wing Andrew Kellaway, who joined Saints from the Waratahs this summer, and scrum-half Charlie Davies, a close-season arrival from the Dragons.

"Andrew's been really, really good and he will play on Monday night in the A League game against Leicester," Boyd said.

"Dom Barrow will also play on Monday night. He took a knock in the Ospreys game so we've treated him cautiously.

"He had a small amount of symptoms from his HIA and probably could have played last weekend but philosophically we try to manage those conservatively but he'll certainly be ready for Monday."

Paul Hill is on the comeback trail after having a cyst removed from his shoulder and he could be back in training within a month, while Tom Wood, who has been nursing a groin problem, is also expected back shortly.