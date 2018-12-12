Boyd backs Saints to deal with the expecation

Chris Boyd believes Saints can cope with the expectation that will be placed on them in Romania on Saturday afternoon.

Boyd's side travel to a Timisoara Saracens side who have been beaten heavily in all three of their Challenge Cup games this season.

Saints dished out a drubbing last Saturday, cruising to a 48-14 victory against the Dragons at Franklin's Gardens.

And the black, green and gold will be expected to record another comfortable success this weekend.

"It's the same as last week because there was an expectation after we went down there (to Rodney Parade) and got a bonus-point win," Boyd said.

"They (Dragons) rested their five internationals here and there was an expectation we'd win, and win comfortably.

"In those situations all you can do is impose a standard that you're comfortable with and try to stick to it. By and large we did that last week.

"We were a bit sloppy in some areas and didn't get it right in others.

"We'll go to Romania with the same philosophy that we'll set a standard on what's acceptable for us.

"If we do our core basic job effectively, the rest will come.

"If we don't, it's going to be a tough old day at the office."

Boyd was critical of the showing against Dragons last Saturday, admitting some of his players produced 'average performances'.

And though he still feels they were far from perfect, he has mellowed after taking more time to reflect.

"When I looked at the game on Sunday, I was more pleased than I was on Saturday night," Boyd said.

"We know if we play like that in the Premiership, we can't get away with it.

"We were still loose and a bit sloppy. We're still trying to get better and more accurate.

"Having said that, it was nice to free the arms and legs and score eight tries.

"Some young guys continue to develop in the right direction but we've still got plenty to work on."