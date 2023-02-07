Rushden people will have the opportunity to meet two British boxing legends this February as Carl Froch and George Groves are set to be the subject of a meet and greet.

The event on February 26 is managed by MacMaker Promotions, and will take place inside the Home Outlet store in Wellingborough Road, Rushden lasting two hours from midday until 2pm.

There, people will have the opportunity to meet the men who headlined both Webley Stadium and Manchester Arena when they came to blows in front of a packed-out crowd.

Dene MacGuinness of MacMaker Promotions said: “Having welcomed Frank Bruno, Tony Bellew and Sir Geoff Hurst to our showroom within the Home Outlet Store in 2022, we are really excited to be welcoming Carl Froch and George Groves to the showroom to meet the fans.

“We will have some great items available of the day to purchase to be signed by Carl and George as well as the opportunity for fans to have a professional photoshoot with the boys.”

To both casual sport fans and seasoned boxing viewers the athletes’ names are tied to one another because of two fights that took place in 2013 and 2014. Each event was one of the most anticipated on the sporting calendar, with Carl Froch coming out on top in both bouts, though each contest lasted well into the later rounds.

The two encounters marked one of the biggest rivalries in British boxing history, and the people of Rushden will have the chance to ask questions, get a photo, and scoop up signed merch from the pair of boxing icons.

Carl Froch won two bouts against Groves, both inside 12 rounds.