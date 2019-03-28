Boss Boyd still not sure of his strongest Saints team

Chris Boyd admits he still doesn’t know what his best Saints team is.

And the boss is delighted to have a pool of 30 players who he trusts to shine for the black, green and gold.

Saints have enjoyed two huge weekends, beating Saracens 23-9 in the Premiership Rugby Cup final at Franklin’s Gardens before winning 29-15 at Leicester Tigers last Friday.

Boyd made eight changes for the trip to Welford Road and Saints stepped their performance levels up even further to register a sensational derby-day success.

They are now preparing to travel to Clermont Auvergne for the European Challenge Cup quarter-final on Sunday evening.

And Boyd has a plethora of options at his disposal as he looks to pick a team that can keep the treble dream alive.

“We certainly didn’t pick our strongest team against Saracens and we didn’t pick our strongest team last week,” said Boyd, who arrived at Saints from Super Rugby side the Hurricanes last summer.

“To be perfectly honest, I’m not sure what our strongest team is.

“But the nice thing is that we’ve got 30 players who we can ask to step in and they will all do a job for us.

“It bodes well going forward that we can mix and match a little bit.”