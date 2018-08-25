Boss Boyd gives injury update on Biggar after Saints beat Glasgow

Chris Boyd has allayed fears about the injury that forced Dan Biggar off just two minutes into Friday's 41-15 win against Glasgow Warriors at Franklin's Gardens.

Biggar was withdrawn early on for a head injury assessment after colliding with team-mate Cobus Reinach.

But Boyd says Biggar has no symptoms of concussion and Saints will now be hoping he is able to complete the return to play protocol before next Saturday's Gallagher Premiership season opener at Gloucester.

"Dan's fine," Boyd said. "Cobus accidentally kneed him in the head.

"He'll have to go through his concussion protocols after leaving the field with a head knock but every sign is pretty good."

Rory Hutchinson was also forced off inside the opening five minutes, having to be helped from the field by two medics.

And when asked for an update on the centre, Boyd said: "He's got a knee injury.

"It's yet to be diagnosed officially but it might be slightly problematic for Rory."