Beating Wasps gave Saints prop Waller his 'best buzz'

Alex Waller says Saints' win against Wasps provided him with 'probably the best buzz' he has felt on a rugby pitch.

Waller skippered his side to a thrilling 36-17 success at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday as Saints' combination of young guns and senior stars really fired.

Chris Boyd's men scored five tries as they racked up a crucial Gallagher Premiership success.

And Waller, who scored the dramatic winning try for Saints in the 2014 Premiership final win against Saracens at Twickenham, said: "It was fun.

"I said to the boys after the game that is was probably the best buzz I've felt on the pitch. It's hard to put my finger on why that was but it was awesome - really fun to be a part of.

"I'm really proud of the boys."

Saints will now look to back up last weekend's win when they travel to Sale Sharks on Saturday.

And Waller said: "Sale away is difficult.

"Playing up there, regardless of the weather, it's never really a full stadium so it's a different atmosphere to the one we've got at home.

"But that's where the mentality comes in and we've got to be able to switch on in a half-full stadium.

"We enjoyed our win last Saturday and now we're focusing on Sale away."