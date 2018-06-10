Austin wants players to 'put smiles on faces' of 'fantastic' Cobblers supporters

Dean Austin is desperate to reward the Cobblers fans for their 'fantastic' support by ensuring his side entertain in Sky Bet League Two this season.

Town dropped down a division after failing to survive in England's third tier.

Austin was given the caretaker manager role for the final five games of the Sky Bet League One campaign but couldn't save Cobblers from relegation.

However, he had done enough to impress chairman Kelvin Thomas and has been given the job on a full-time basis.

Austin has enjoyed the backing his Town team has received during his stint in charge and he says the players must try to 'put smiles on faces' this season.

"I'm very open with the supporters and the support the team got in the last few weeks of the season was fantastic," said Austin, who has been appointed on a two-year deal.

"That was down to how the players reacted as well and I am very keen that we play our football in a certain way so that the supporters come to be entertained and they can see the focus and desire of the team.

"I want the fans to enjoy watching us and put smiles on their faces."

The Cobblers squad are due to report back to work in the week commencing June 25.

The first pre-season fixture for Austin's side will be away to Sileby Rangers on Tuesday, July 3 and they will have a pre-season tour in Spain from July 14-20.

"We are here for the first few weeks and then we get into the games and the tour to Spain, which will be a fantastic period for us," Austin said.

"It's important to get that time together as a group, to build team spirit and to work the players hard.

"We are hoping to have a game on the Tuesday night (July 17) in Spain and we are in the process of trying to arrange that at the moment.

"But if that doesn't happen then I will allow supporters into the camp to watch training for a day or two with an event on either July 17 or 18."