Academy manager Sinclair to leave Saints

Saints Academy manager Simon Sinclair will leave the club at the end of the season to take up a role with Bedford Modern School.

Sinclair, who has had a 14-year association with Saints as a coach, is to join Bedford Modern School as director of sport.

“Simon’s contribution to Saints has been outstanding,” said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

“For the last 14 years he has been dedicated to helping develop and progress some of the players we see week in, week out at Franklin’s Gardens.

“He remains one of the most popular figures here at Saints and although we are always disappointed to see someone of his calibre go elsewhere, he leaves with our very best wishes.”

Sinclair joined Saints in 2005 working as a player development manager until taking over the management of Saints Academy from Dusty Hare in October 2017.

The Academy has recently produced first-team regulars such as Harry Mallinder, James Grayson, Fraser Dingwall and Ehren Painter.

“Saints has been an enormous part of my life for the last 14 years and I will miss the club greatly,” said Sinclair.

“It has been a privilege to work at an organisation that has allowed me to develop as a coach and trusted me to help develop the next generation of players.

“Leading the Academy has been an incredibly rewarding job and it makes the whole staff very proud to see young players come through the system and put on a first team shirt.

“The Academy has a talented group of staff and I have no doubt they will continue to thrive – I would like to thank them all for their support but in particular Mark Hopley, Paul Shields and Katherine Burrows.

“These are exciting times for Saints and I wish Chris Boyd, the management team and all the staff the very best of luck for the years ahead.”