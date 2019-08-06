Wellingborough: Retro special: A look back down Market Street

According to the town’s history, the ancient Charter Market dates back to April 3, 1201, when King John granted it to the Abbot of Croyland and his monks allowing them to have a market at 'Wendligburg' for one day each week on Wednesdays.

This would have been near where the market is now, next to All Hallows Church, on Market Square.

Over the next nine centuries the market has occupied several different sites in the town; in 1905 the cattle market moved to where the Castle Theatre is now, from Market Square.

The goods market, which included poultry, was held in Market Street and Market Place in front of the Corn Exchange later to become The Regal Cinema - positioned approximately where Barclays Bank is now.

During the time of the First World War the market would be in front of where the Castello Lounge is now, on the corner of Sheep Street and Market Street.

Wellingborough town centre was severely damaged by bombs on Saturday, August 3, 1942 - which coincided with the town's carnival day.

Two Luftwaffe Dornier bombers, on a raid over East Anglia, dropped four 250kg bombs on the area just after 6pm.

The first and deadliest bomb landed in Market Square, narrowly missing the packed Regal Cinema and exploding near Anne’s Pantry Café. It killed four people with three more people killed in nearby streets and buildings - many others were injured.

Fortunately the remaining three bombs, although injuring many dozens of people and damaging more than 593 buildings, didn't cause any more deaths.

The Regal Cinema was demolished in 1959 and like many other towns some of Wellingborough's streets were pedestrianised, including Market Street.

The market has since moved back to one of its many locations, in the shadow of All Hallows Church, and Market Street has become a focal point for town celebrations including the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

1. Peace and tranquility in August 2012 The old Market Place again showing the Hind Hotel and Sheep Street jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Tea's up A. Greenfield, tea and coffee merchant on the corner of Silver Street looking towards Burystead Place and the Tithe Barn. The corner is now occupied by Taylors Estate Agents jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. James Brothers On the corner of Silver Street and Market Place - the location of McDonald's and then The Castello Lounge jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. A marching band heading along Market Street The distinctive dome of the building on the corner of Midland Road and Market Street can be seen looking the length of the road. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more