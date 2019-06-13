Carnivals from the past: Desborough, 1979
Carnival season is upon us, which gives us the perfect excuse to revisit some parades from years gone by.
This week we've travelled back to 1979, for Desborough's big day. With thanks to Glyn Dobbs.
1. Desborough carnival, 1979
Desborough carnival, 1979
jpimediaresell
2. Desborough carnival, 1979
Desborough carnival, 1979
jpimediaresell
3. Desborough carnival, 1979
Desborough carnival, 1979
jpimediaresell
4. Desborough carnival, 1979
Desborough carnival, 1979
jpimediaresell
View more