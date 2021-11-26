Pretty Little Thing has launched its ‘Pink Friday Sale’ (Credit: Pretty Little Thing)

Fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing has launched its long-awaited Black Friday Sale.

Fans of the website will be able to get their hands on some big bargains as part of the annual sale Pretty Little Thing have dubbed ‘Pink Friday’.

But what exactly is on offer - and what should you buy?

What savings are Pretty Little Thing offering on Black Friday and what are the best deals?

As part of the ‘Pink Friday’ promotion, customers will be able to pick up massive savings of up to 80% off.

The retailer will announce new deals daily, though, so if the item you’re after isn’t there - check back.

Their selection of Beauty Advent Calendars are also currently discounted, as is there excellent selection of affordable make-up

Some picks for great savings include:

Is the Pretty Little Thing x Molly Mae Collection included in the Black Friday sale?

Fans of the ex-Love Island contestant and influencer, Molly-Mae Hague, will be happy as her collection with the fashion website is included in the sale.

She has worked with the brand since leaving the ITV reality show in 2019.

In 2021, she became creative director of Pretty Little Thing after releasing successful collaborations and working as a brand ambassador.

Some of the best items on sale from Molly-Mae’s collection includes:

When does the Pretty Little Thing Black Friday sale begin?

The Black Friday sale is live now.

With a wealth of savings on offer, customers have a bit of time to pick up their favourite pieces at a reduced price.

The sale will be live until 29 November - also known as Cyber Monday.

After more fashion Black Friday discounts?