Deck out your patio or garden with one of these stylish, sturdy garden tables

Best garden tables: 12 great, durable outdoor tables for summer 2021

It’s time to get back outdoors, and to be able to enjoy our gardens to the fullest - be it for a few drinks, a BBQ or simply a coffee and a read of the newspaper - a great garden table is a necessity.

Whether it’s just a small table to put drinks on, or a bigger table to serve a meal on, there are lots of options out there - suitable for all budgets and tastes.

Outdoor tables are as brilliantly diverse as interior furniture now - you can opt for chic minimalism, or rich-coloured opulence, stripped-backed naturalism or glinting steel construction.

Here are 12 of the best tables out there, of varying size and price points, which can withstand all kinds of weather, so you can rest assured that they will be okay come rain or shine.

Indra Indra £249.00 For our money, Made offer the best balance of style and value for money on the UK market, where furniture is concerned. This table is both useful and unique, with a striking tiled grey and white marble geometric design. It’s sure to be a talking point when you invite guests into your garden. Made to withstand any unseasonable showers so when it rains you can simply wipe it down and get back to enjoying your garden. Buy now

6005 Zeus Occasional Table 6005 Zeus Occasional Table £616.00 This sturdy table, which can also double as a practical stool, has a brown-blue hue and has been made using porcelain anti-freeze stoneware, finished with two layers of hand-painted enamel and fired at 1250°C for optimal durability. It’s a striking but compact design, which also makes it a good choice if you do not have a lot of space in your garden. Buy now

Keter Bevy Bar Keter Bevy Bar £125.00 We. Love. This. (What’s not to love?) This stylish table comes complete with a double wall cooler, so not only does this offer a practical table solution it also means you’ll have drinks chilled and ready for your next BBQ. It’s water-resistant too, so even if the British weather decides to give you a shower this hardy piece of kit will survive all weathers. Made from resin with a textured wood look finish, it won’t fade under the sun . It gives you everything you could ever need from an outdoor table. Buy now

Teak Root Side Table Teak Root Side Table £120.99 This handmade lamp table is made from reclaimed teak roots and offers an unusual and quirky design. It’s small, but perfect for those who want a table with a more natural look in their outdoor space - and it’s still a good size for if you just want somewhere to put your cup of tea down when you are planting flowers. It is made entirely from sustainably sourced wood. Durable and unique. Buy now

Jaisalmer Reclaimed Teak Side Table Jaisalmer Reclaimed Teak Side Table £195.00 This little table is a great choice for anyone who likes to sit and enjoy a drink in their garden, but would like somewhere to set down their glass . . . or their sunglasses or phone. It could also double up as a small stool if you do find yourself needing an additional seat. Reclaimed teak is weather proof, but it is recommended that you store this table away in the winter months to ensure it is fully protected. Buy now

Rhine Plastic Side Table Rhine Plastic Side Table £29.99 This table is a lovely affordable option for those of us who don’t have a big budget. Suitable both as a table or as a bench, this piece of furniture is strong and multi-purpose, water, mildew and rust resistant. Inexpensive, practical and sturdy. Buy now

Rodi Plastic Side Table Rodi Plastic Side Table £40.99 Perfect for someone who likes their furniture it cool shades, this table is available in white, anthracite and dove tones. Water resistant - obligatory in the British summer - it’s a reasonably priced plastic table, ideal if you have smaller family members prone to spilling things. Buy now

Lizeth Steel Dining Table Lizeth Steel Dining Table £509.99 This beautiful table is very eye-catching and features some embossed detailing in dark brown with a hint of gold. It is weather resistant and also has a parasol hole, so that you can add some extra protection against the weather - both for you and your table - if you wish. Buy now

Scalzo Folding Aluminium Picnic Bench Scalzo Folding Aluminium Picnic Bench £49.99 Ideal for people who don’t have a lot of space in their garden and therefore aren’t able to have a table permanently in place, this folding picnic bench offers a compact solution. The table, which seats four, features a compact fold-out table with bench seats for four that you can take anywhere. All of the pieces of this table are connected together making for a quick and easy set-up and take-down process. Water, UV, and mildew resistant, with a hole ready for a parasol, should you want one. Buy now

Woehler Extendable Teak Dining Table Woehler Extendable Teak Dining Table £1499.99 Given the rather expensive price tag, this table is for anyone who spends as much time as possible in their garden when the sun is shining and loves entertaining guests alfresco. Made out of weather resistant precious teak wood so it can be a centre piece in your garden all year round. It seats up to six people as well, so there’s plenty of space to have a meal outdoors with friends and family. Buy now