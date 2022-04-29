Aldi’s Pizza Oven is back in stock - here’s what you need to know

The summer months are tantalisingly close, and with them, come the promise of good times outdoors with friends - from BBQs to patio drinks and picnics in the park.

Little wonder that Aldi’s nifty Gardenline Barbecue Pizza Oven has sold out for the past two years - facilitating, as it does, fun, fuss-free pizza parties in your garden. Pizza lovers, then, rejoice - it’s back in stock at Aldi in time for the hotter days ahead. Here’s the low-down on the hottest pizza oven in town.

Gardenline Barbeque Pizza Oven - what you need to know

For £40, the Aldi pizza oven is a reasonably priced addition to your garden - offering a simple, straight-forward way of feeding people en masse outdoors.

You'll need either a gas or charcoal barbecue to begin with, which attaches to the pizza oven, leaching its heat to cook your pizza.

It's an easy to transport piece of kit - replete with two carry handles, so you can easily bring it over to a friend's house if you want to provide a pizza party there.

Pizzas - up to 12 inches - cook within 10 minutes. The ceramic stone base is fabulous for providing a crispy base. This neat little invention is simple to clean - the interior is stainless steel. With a three-year guarantee, you'll safely get your money's worth.

Does it make wood-fired pizza?

The eagle-eyed of you will no doubt have noticed that the heat is coming from a secondary appliance for the Gardenline BBQ Pizza Oven, which means that the smoke of the fire isn’t coming into contact with the pizza. Put plainly, you won’t get that smoky, burnished, wood-fire flavour - if that is what you crave.

For that, you’ll have to spend a little more - we recommend the superlative Oona Fyra 12, reviewed here, which costs £249, but requires no BBQ to work. Instead, it runs on wood pellets, has a ceramic based, and cooks luscious, smokey, wood-fire pizzas to perfection in 90 seconds. The Oona Fyra is available here.

How to make home-made pizzas without fuss

Want to opt-out of dough making? Buy in pre-made dough balls. This will not only save you time and mess, you’ll likely be happier with the results. We list some first-rate dough ball suppliers below.

Use the best ingredients you can lay your hands on, and prep them AHEAD of the cooking process - this will make the production process easier. There are great YouTube demonstrations on how to stretch and build pizza.

The best mozzarella to use is the type that comes in a bag of liquid, be it normal or Buffalo.

Dry the pieces of mozzarella on some paper towel 30 minutes before baking or any remaining moisture in the cheese will turn the centre of the pizza into an unsightly pink pool of cheese and passata.

Best pizza dough providers

You will have to order a dozen or so dough balls at a time but they keep for ages in the freezer. Simply defrost in the fridge overnight, take them out a few hours before to reach room temperature and cover with a damp tea towel to proof.

Massarellas : Massarellas is based in Yorkshire and they ship their amazing Sourdough and Classic varieties to most of mainland UK.

The Sourdough version, especially, produces outstanding pizzas with mountainous crusts that are light as a feather.

Ooni : Ooni is arguably the most popular consumer-based pizza oven brand in the UK. It also ships top-notch semi-frozen sourdough pizza dough balls to your door – mainland UK only.

The minimum order is 24 dough balls but they keep for months and freezing doesn’t affect the final results, which are scrumptious.

Northern Dough : These dough balls can be found in pairs in most supermarket freezer sections. They’re not quite up there with the tough competition above but they are certainly the most convenient to buy.

