Tighter rules on face masks and PCR tests for foreign travel to be set out

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference after cases of the new Covid-19 variant were confirmed in the United Kingdom on November 27, 2021 in London, England. UK authorities confirmed today that two cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, which had prompted a flurry of travel bans affecting several countries in Southern Africa, were found in the UK. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

The Government is bringing back mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport, and PCR tests for international travel, after the first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid were identified in the UK.

There is mounting concern over the highly mutated variant, which originated in Southern Africa and is rapidly spreading around the world.

The Prime Minister has announced that all international arrivals will have to take a PCR test by the end of their second day in the UK, and has ordered the return of mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport.

Boris Johnson said the “temporary and precautionary” measures will be reviewed in three weeks, while the Government’s vaccine experts will be tasked with considering whether to extend booster jabs to all over-18s.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid will reveal more details of the restrictions, including on when exactly they will be introduced, during broadcast interviews today (28 November).

It comes after two cases of Omicron were identified in Nottingham and Brentwood, Essex, with both linked to travel to southern Africa.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have maintained mandatory mask-wearing in public places, said they intend to mirror the border restrictions.

More nations added to red list

On Saturday, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed the two Omicron cases in England after genomic sequencing overnight.

The individuals and their households were ordered into self-isolation and targeted testing is being carried out in areas where they are thought to have been infectious.

To further slow the arrival of cases, ministers said Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will face travel restrictions from Sunday, when they will join South Africa and five other neighbouring nations on UK red lists.

What did Boris Johnson say?

The Prime Minister said he is “confident” this Christmas “will be considerably better than the last”, which was largely cancelled for millions of people, but he refused to say whether further restrictions could be imposed.

He said: “I very much hope that we will find that we continue to be in a strong position and we can lift these measures again, but right now this is the responsible course of action to slow down the seeding and the spread of this new variant and to maximise our defences so that we protect the gains we’ve worked for so hard.”

While the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron is currently unclear, the Prime Minister said there are “good reasons for believing they will provide at least some measure of protection”.

He stopped short of bringing back the work-from-home guidance or extending the use of vaccine passports.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the country needs to “face up” to the possibility the variant will be a “major issue” if it turns out to be highly-transmissible and evades immunity.