West Midlands Police yesterday confirmed they have arrested two men in connection with the murder of footballer Cody Fisher. Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dancefloor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

One man was arrested in Birmingham city centre, whilst the second was arrested in London. Dozens of tributes have been paid to Mr Fisher following the tragic incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We’ve arrested two men on suspicion of the murder of footballer Cody Fisher today, who was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.

“A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London later in the morning.

“They will be questioned on suspicion of the murder of Cody, who was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Adderley Street just before midnight on Boxing Day. He died at the scene.”

The police are still appealing for information about the incident. To submit information, visit the West Midlands Police website .

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

Despite best efforts to save Cody, pictured, the 23-year-old died around 30 minutes after the incident.

“We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.”