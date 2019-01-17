Stop and search in Northampton yields 92 wraps of Class A drugs and Apple watch

Three people have been detained by police after a stop-search in Northampton.

Plainclothes officers from Northampton's Proactive Team made the arrests in Northampton after stopping a car following suspicions of criminal behaviour.

According to unit's Twitter account, the officers uncovered 92 wraps of class A drugs following a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

One Apple watch was also seized along with £400 in cash.

All three occupants were arrested for intent to supply Class A drugs. Additionally, the driver had no licence and no insurance