Watch the moment bungling thief steals 2ft gnome in Kettering

This is the moment a man stole a 2ft garden gnome in Kettering - before falling head first into a fence.

Police have released hilarious footage from the incident, which took place on Sunday, July 1, at about 4.45am in Weekley Glebe Road.

The man fell straight into a nearby fence.

A man picked up the gnome from a front garden in the area before falling into trellis fencing.

He then got back to his feet and made off with the gnome which was later found destroyed outside a nearby block of flats.

A police spokesman said: "At the time of the offence, the gnome was wearing a red hat and blue jacket."

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.