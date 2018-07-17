Watch the moment bungling thief steals 2ft gnome in Kettering

This is the moment a man stole a 2ft garden gnome in Kettering - before falling head first into a fence.

Police have released hilarious footage from the incident, which took place on Sunday, July 1, at about 4.45am in Weekley Glebe Road.

The man fell straight into a nearby fence.

A man picked up the gnome from a front garden in the area before falling into trellis fencing.

He then got back to his feet and made off with the gnome which was later found destroyed outside a nearby block of flats.

A police spokesman said: "At the time of the offence, the gnome was wearing a red hat and blue jacket."

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The wanted man.

