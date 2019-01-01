Ten arrested after unlicensed New Year's Eve rave in Kettering

Ten people have been arrested after an unlicensed rave took place in Kettering last night.

The music event in an empty warehouse on the Telford Way industrial estate has now come to an end.

The 10 people have been arrested for conspiracy to commit a public nuisance.

Police activity this morning (January 1) has also seen five vehicles, sound equipment and other evidence seized.

Supt Dennis Murray, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Throughout this morning we have had a co-ordinated response to the event which has seen officers from local and neighbourhood policing work with colleagues from the East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMoPPS) to make 10 arrests and seize items including cars and sound equipment.

“This operation has now come to an end and officers have returned to their usual duties while the investigation will be progressed by CID.

“I would like to thank members of the public who called in providing information that allowed us to deliver a safe conclusion to this matter.

“We take reports of unauthorised music events seriously and while we cannot always respond immediately, today’s action shows that we will not tolerate events such as these, which cause a nuisance or serious disruption to the community. Anyone with any information about this event should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”