Police investigating 'incident' at Poppies' clash with Diamonds

Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation following an “incident” in the tunnel at half-time during last night’s (Tuesday) NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final clash between Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Police were already on site at Latimer Park for the game but then had to deal with the incident, which took place as the two teams were leaving the pitch after the first half with Diamonds leading 2-1.

The start of the second half was delayed at the request of the police before resuming with all players and staff still involved in the game.

But it has now been confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating an incident, which happened in the tunnel at around 8.30pm involving two non-playing club representatives - one from Kettering Town and one from AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

“We have invited both in for interviews and we are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

“And, as it was a cup match, the Northants FA are running a parallel investigation alongside our own.”

Kettering went on to win the game 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the teams had finished locked at 3-3 after 90 minutes.