Kettering man pays tribute after Leicester City helicopter crash

A Kettering man has paid tribute to the pilot of the helicopter which crashed shortly after the end of Leicester City's match on Saturday.

Local businessman Kamal Paul was at the match against West Ham with friends celebrating his birthday, and filmed the helicopter as it took off.

The helicopter shortly before it crashed

Five people died in the crash on Saturday night including the club's chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and the pilot, Eric Swaffer.

Mr Paul said: "It was horrific. We saw loads of emergency service vehicles and thought it was fans causing trouble. We never thought it was the helicopter which had crashed.

"The pilot did so well to avoid all the crowds. There were thousands of people around and he managed to steer away from them all.

"It's just so sad, it's tragic. Our thoughts and condolences to the families involved."