Iconic stream train to ride through Kettering and Corby this weekend

The historic Duchess of Sutherland will steam through our county on Sunday (March 9).

Trainspotters and members of the public are expected to be out in force along the route to see the Princess Coronation class steam locomotive no 46233 Duchess of Sutherland on the Yorkshireman Rail Tour.

The train will stop for water at Kettering railway station, departing at 9.47am, then go through Corby at 9.57am, Gretton at 10am, across the iconic Harringworth Viaduct at 10.05am, through Manton Junction at 10.10am then on to Oakham.

People who are hoping to find vantage points along the railway are reminded of strict rules that ban any trespass onto the track.

The Kettering Civic Society Time Travellers room on platform 1 at Kettering Station will be manned by members of the town’s group from 9am until 10.30am for people to view nostalgic items of interest with the opportunity to get a closer look of Duchess of Sutherland.