Diamonds launch their own investigation after 'incident' during clash at Poppies

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have joined Northamptonshire Police and the Northamptonshire FA in launching an investigation following an “incident” in the tunnel at half-time during Tuesday's NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final clash at Kettering Town.

Police were already on site at Latimer Park for the game but then had to deal with the incident, which took place as the two teams were leaving the pitch after the first half with Diamonds leading 2-1.

The start of the second half was delayed at the request of the police before resuming with all players and staff still involved in the game.

But it has now been confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating an incident, which happened in the tunnel at around 8.30pm involving two non-playing club representatives – one from Kettering Town and one from AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

“We have invited both in for interviews and we are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

“And, as it was a cup match, the Northants FA are running a parallel investigation alongside our own.”

The Police have now confirmed that the two people at the centre of the allegations will be interviewed next Friday (February 16).

Kettering went on to win the game 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the teams had finished locked at 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Club bosses were staying tight-lipped about the ‘incident’ in the tunnel following the match.

When asked about it, Poppies head coach John Ramshaw said: “I think at this moment in time it’s best to leave it to the appropriate authorities and they will deal with it as they see fit.”

And Diamonds boss Andy Peaks added: “I am not going to mention anything about that. I am sure the people in charge will deal with it.”

But Diamonds confirmed last night (Wednesday) that their Discipline Committee has now launched an investigation.

A statement from the club said: "The Board of AFC Rushden & Diamonds has been made aware of a serious alleged incident involving a member of the club’s coaching staff.

"The club’s Discipline Committee has launched an immediate investigation into these allegations and will be liaising with Northamptonshire Police, the NFA and officials at Kettering Town FC over the coming days.

"If any supporter has any information which may help the investigation, please email support@afcdiamonds.com."