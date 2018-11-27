Burton Latimer’s ‘Christmas Street’ set for big switch-on

A Burton Latimer road dubbed ‘Christmas Street’ will host its big switch-on this weekend.

Hollow Wood Road’s festive bonanza saw hundreds cram into the cul-de-sac last year, raising £5,000 to buy two defibrillators for the town.

Hollow Wood Road last year. Pictures by John Woods. NNL-181127-094312005

More than 50,000 Christmas lights will illuminate once more on Saturday, December 1, when every occupied house turns its lights on at 4pm.

Jamie Featon has lived there for 10 years and says the event is everybody’s yearly highlight.

He said: “It gives everybody in the street a buzz and seeing so many people come along is amazing.

“Last year it took me 15 minutes to drive 200m down the road it was that busy.”

Hollow Wood Road last year. Pictures by John Woods. NNL-181127-094333005

Hollow Wood Road’s decorations started out with just a couple of houses getting involved more than 10 years ago.

But every year it has got bigger and bigger to the point where every occupied home in the 28-house street gets involved, with the street having a committee to organise it.

Three residents, including Jamie, have spent about 60 hours combined in the past two weeks up ladders putting lights up for residents.

Last year’s efforts saw Hollow Wood Road in the running to be named Britain’s most festive street and enabled the purchase of defibrillators for Bosworth’s Garden Centre and John Yeomans Hall in Meeting Lane.

This year people will be able to donate via the popular ‘feed a reindeer’ and collection points at both end of the street.

Donations will be collected for four causes - two Burton Latimer children and two charities.

Seven-year-old Ava has Kleefstra syndrome and a missing chromosome affects her development, meaning she can’t walk or talk and has limited visual and hearing.

Her only respite is having a bath where she can relax her muscles which are always tense and money raised will go towards a new bathroom to accommodate her needs.

Money raised will also help the ongoing development of Ethan, who is almost two and has a heartbreaking story.

Animal rescue charity Nanna and Kettering-based Cransley Hospice will also benefit from donations mate.

Jamie, whose own house has about 3,500 lights on it, said: “We had a meeting in September where we talked about the success of last year and to choose charities to raise money for.

“There was a bit of a vote and in the end we thought it would be best to raise money for a number of local causes.”

This year people will be allowed to park in the Bosworth’s Garden Centre car park and walk from there.

The lights will come on at about 4pm every day from Saturday until a few days into the new year, turning off at about 10.30pm each night.