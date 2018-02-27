CUTS U-TURN: The new, updated list of Northamptonshire library closures

Leaders at Northamptonshire County Council have today (Tuesday) executed an about-turn on library closures, with the proposal to close 21 of them now the only option.

Below is the list of libraries that would remain open and those that would be closed.

The recommended proposal would see the following eight large libraries retained: Corby Cube, Kettering Library, Wellingborough Library, Northamptonshire Central Library, Weston Favell Library, Rushden Library, Daventry Library and Towcester Library.

The seven medium libraries to be retained in this option are: Burton Latimer Library, Irthlingborough Library, Hunsbury Library, Duston Library, Oundle Library, Brixworth Library and Brackley Library.

The 21 libraries to be closed in this option are: Danesholme, Desborough, Rothwell, Earls Barton, Finedon, Irchester, Wollaston, Higham Ferrers, Raunds, Thrapston, Abington, Kingsthorpe, Far Cotton, St James, Wootton, Long Buckby, Woodford Halse, Deanshanger, Middleton Cheney, Moulton and Roade.

The final budget must be ratified by tomorrow (Wednesday).