Vic Hardy - tireless fundraiser for Lakelands
As one of the people who founded Lakelands Hospice, Vic Hardy was tireless in his efforts to raise funds in the years after it opened.
As these pictures show, he was game for a laugh and up for anything if it would make a good photo!
Getting a Scottish dancing lesson from Debony Richardson, then four, in 2008
Tucking into cream cakes with radio presenter Richard Oliff ahead of 2009's hospice summer fair
Helping to promote the Light up a Life service in 2010 with Fiona Castle and Des Hillier
Feeling festive in 2009
