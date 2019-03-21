With Cathy Langtree to promote the light up a life service in 2009

Vic Hardy - tireless fundraiser for Lakelands

As one of the people who founded Lakelands Hospice, Vic Hardy was tireless in his efforts to raise funds in the years after it opened.

As these pictures show, he was game for a laugh and up for anything if it would make a good photo!

Getting a Scottish dancing lesson from Debony Richardson, then four, in 2008

Tucking into cream cakes with radio presenter Richard Oliff ahead of 2009's hospice summer fair

Helping to promote the Light up a Life service in 2010 with Fiona Castle and Des Hillier

Feeling festive in 2009

