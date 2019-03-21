Vic Hardy - tireless fundraiser for Lakelands

As these pictures show, he was game for a laugh and up for anything if it would make a good photo!

1. Vic Hardy Getting a Scottish dancing lesson from Debony Richardson, then four, in 2008 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Vic Hardy Tucking into cream cakes with radio presenter Richard Oliff ahead of 2009's hospice summer fair jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Vic Hardy Helping to promote the Light up a Life service in 2010 with Fiona Castle and Des Hillier jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Vic Hardy Feeling festive in 2009 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more