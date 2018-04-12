Travellers told to pack up or face court

Travellers parked up at a country park in Brigstock have been given 24 hours to leave or face court.

The encampment at Fermyn Woods Country Park off the A6116 has forced Northamptonshire County Council to close the car park to the popular tourist attraction.

A den-building event called Stick-tas-tic was cancelled today and locals said they have faced abuse in the playground area.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “An encampment of Travellers comprising 10 vans is currently located in the car park of Fermyn Woods Country Park.

“The Travellers are being served with a notice to leave the site today, which gives them 24 hours to vacate, or face a court summons.”

Visitors to Fermyn Woods Country Park are asked to look at the park’s website and the Fermyn Facebook page to check when the car park is open.