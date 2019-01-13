Man charged with Corby rape

Police have charged a man over a sex attack in Corby Old Village on New Year’s Day.

Officers announced this lunchtime (Sunday) that a 27-year-old man had been charged with raping a female victim in Chapel Lane, Corby, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

It came just two days after police publicly appealed for the help of people who may have been out in the area welcoming in the new year.

They initially described the incident as a sexual assault but have now confirmed that the victim was raped.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece said that officers from the Northants Police SOLAR team had worked ‘tirelessly’ on their investigation and that the accused would appear at Northampton Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Monday).