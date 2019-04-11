Enter Corby's Race for Life now to get money off entry

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is returning to Corby and if you sign up before April 15 you can now get 30 per cent off entry fees with the Spring Sale code SPRING19.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 19, and for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the Race for Life.

Kimberley Degville, Cancer Research UK’s Corby event manager, said: "You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like."

Corby Council lead member for community Cllr John McGhee said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the Race For Life back to Corby after the amazing success of last year.

"With the exciting news that the whole family can now join in we are hoping the 2019 event will be even bigger and better!

"We are urging residents and businesses in Corby to sign up and take advantage of the spring sale before it ends."

Thanks to everyone who raises money, Cancer Research UK is able to fund research to fight 200 types of cancer.

The good news is more people are surviving the disease than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.