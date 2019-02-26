East Carlton Country Park cafe set for a revamp

The historic stable block at East Carlton Country Park is set for a £145,000 revamp.

Corby Council is planning to make the improvements as part of a £5m improvement programme that is expected to be approved at its full council meeting tomorrow(Feb 27) night.

The authority, which looks likely to have only one year left before it is scrapped to make way for a new unitary council, is spending half of the £10m it has in reserves. The stable block, which is home to a cafe, shop and small museum, will be in for some of the cash.

Works will include roof repairs, new windows, landscaping and cafe improvements.

The council has owned the stable block since 1978 when it paid £190,000 to buy the 100-acre site and its historic park, 1870s hall and gardens and nearby workers’ houses from British Steel.

The council shortly afterwards sold the hall and gardens and designated the rest of the park as a country park.

A council spokesman said: “Subject to full council approval, capital spend of £145,000 will be allocated to cover health and safety and improve the integrity of the building. Four areas have been identified for investment including roof repairs, window replacements, pavement works and small improvements to the cafe including new café counter.

“The works are likely to be completed after the summer in the quieter autumn/winter months to minimise the disruption to the business, of course this is again subject to full council approval and planning permission.”

Other areas set to benefit from the council spend will include the cemetery, which will have a £750,000 extension, and there will also be £600,000 spent revamping Corby’s estate shopping precincts.