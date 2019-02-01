Corby Mardi Gras is back and bigger than ever

A spectacular display of music, light and performance is taking place in Corby for its third year.

Corby’s popular Mardi Gras festival returns next month and the whole community is invited to celebrate the enchanting event together.

Participants in last year's Corby Mardi Gras

Produced by Leicester based cultural development agency ArtReach in partnership with Made in Corby, the theme for this year’s event is Corby stories.

Several workshops will be available for the public to participate in to allow people to contribute to some of the creations that will feature in the free, family day out.

Taking place on March 30 between 1pm and 8pm, the event will feature street theatre performances, live music, inspirational sound installations and captivating illuminated sculptures.

Leicester based masters of musical mayhem, King Brasstards, will bring their unusual style of brass band back to the event this year as they perform modern day classics in a fresh and funky format. Award winning, outdoor theatre specialists, Highly Sprung will perform a brand new performance, ‘Journeys of Home’. Local people who have journeyed to Corby to make it their home will be sharing a performance created with Highly Sprung, including a finale around a large tree, to celebrate their cultural heritage, family trees and growing roots here in Corby.

Thousands of people are anticipated to attend and enjoy the event and throughout the day local people will wind their way through Thoroughsale and Hazelwood to experience the enchanting illuminations and sculptures created by Same Sky productions.

The promenade experience has been possible this year due to funding from Arts Council England. As part of a health and wellbeing funded initiative, locals will be encouraged to walk the entire route this year and an app will be available that explores the sculptures and stories along the way.

Rooftop Arts Centre’s Young Creators group, again due to funding from Arts Council England, will be making pyramid lanterns in open workshops which will also feature at the event, whilst the team from Creative Futures will work with local schools to create some of the sound installations.

Marian Anderson, from Made in Corby said: “We’re thrilled to be working with ArtReach on 2019’s Corby Mardi Gras, and it’s great that this year the event has managed to secure more funding. To put it simply that means it will be a bigger event with more activity, more to see and more to get involved with at this year’s Mardi Gras.

“The illuminations, performances from award winning bands and theatre companies, alongside some excellent local groups means that this year’s Mardi Gras should be the best yet! We really want to create an event that everyone from Corby, and those visiting, feel a sense of ownership for, an event that really helps us celebrate our wonderful town and the great communities that live locally.”

