Bomb squad called to Corby after grenade uncovered

The RAF have been called to Corby today to explode a grenade found in a field.

The RAF 5131 BS Squadron, based at RAF Wittering and highly trained to deal with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, were called to a field opposite the town’s Gospel Hall in Rockingham Road after the grenade was found there.

The grenade near to the towns Gospel Hall

Speaking on social media, reponse officer Steve Briggs said: “WW2 live Mills bomb found adjacent to the Gospel hall in Corby today. PC Gemma Cairns executing the detination and disposal under the instruction of the RAF.”

Copyright Corby Police