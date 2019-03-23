Bomb squad called to Corby after grenade uncovered

The RAF have been called to Corby today to explode a grenade found in a field.
The RAF 5131 BS Squadron, based at RAF Wittering and highly trained to deal with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, were called to a field opposite the town’s Gospel Hall in Rockingham Road after the grenade was found there.
Speaking on social media, reponse officer Steve Briggs said: “WW2 live Mills bomb found adjacent to the Gospel hall in Corby today. PC Gemma Cairns executing the detination and disposal under the instruction of the RAF.”