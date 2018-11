As well as fairground rides and seasonal stalls there was a Christmas Past and Christmas Present display in St Mary's Church.

Pictures by Glyn Dobbs.

1. Higham Sparkle Higham Sparkle ugc Buy a Photo

2. Higham Sparkle Higham Sparkle ugc Buy a Photo

3. Higham Sparkle Higham Sparkle ugc Buy a Photo

4. Higham Sparkle Higham Sparkle ugc Buy a Photo

View more