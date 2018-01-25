Dedicated Northamptonshire carers take home gongs

Carers in Northamptonshire have been celebrated this week for the fantastic contribution that they make to society and loved ones.

The Jane Roebuck Carers Awards - hosted at Barton Hall on Wednesday night - recognised the commitment and selflessness of three carers in this county, while also giving them a chance to have a night off.

Shining Star winner Debbie Ling.

Tilli O’Shea, of Towcester, took home Young Carer of the Year, Jayne Evans of Northampton won Carer of the Year and Debbie Ling of Northampton bagged the Shining Star Award.

Tilli O'Shea, 12, cares for her mum, who has several ongoing health needs and is mostly wheelchair bound.

Her mum can black out at any time and her speech and movement can cease suddenly.

Every day the 12-year-old helps out with household chores, helps her mum wash and take her medication, and she selflessly misses out on trips out with her friends.

Adult carer winner Jayne Evans.

Mark Major, director of Northamptonshire Carers, said: “We had a record number of nominations this year again for the Carers Awards and that is testament to the recognition of how much of a difference that they can make to people’s lives.

“The awards help acknowledge the vital role that carers play in helping the wellbeing of people across Northamptonshire and are an important platform to help raise the profile of the amazing work that carers do across the county.

"Carers are often unsung heroes and while there were three overall winners on the night, it goes without saying that all carers truly are winners who do something quite remarkable every day.”

Jayne Evans has been caring for her terminally ill husband for the past four years while working for Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust in her role as service manager, where she helps to support her staff to provide community therapy services.

Her husband is totally dependent on her but she manages to balance her very intense caring needs with the significant pressures of running a busy service.

One in ten people, about 70,000 residents, are carers in Northamptonshire, and Debbie Ling is known for flying the young carers flag for Abbeyfield School pupils.

At the school she is consistent advocate and has been passionate about taking steps to make pupils education as accessible and enjoyable as possible.

Debbie has started delivering assemblies to the school as well as hosting open mic events in the school corridor to raise awareness for young carers, and she runs regular weekly drop ins to help and give advice to 14 young carers.