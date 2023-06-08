News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Northamptonshire - while a heat-health alert is in place

The warning is in place for seven hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST

A weather warning for a thunderstorm has been issued for Northamptonshire by the Met Office ahead of the weekend, which is also covered by a ‘heat-health alert’.

The yellow warning is in place across Wales, the Midlands and London from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday (June 10).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Met Office says although many places are expected to be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are “likely to develop in some places”.

Thunderstorms are set to hit Northamptonshire over the weekend (June 10).Thunderstorms are set to hit Northamptonshire over the weekend (June 10).
Thunderstorms are set to hit Northamptonshire over the weekend (June 10).
Most Popular

The warning comes less than 24 hours after The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the first ever heat-health alert, which covers the East Midlands. The alert is in place from 9am Friday (June 9) until 9am Monday (June 12). It warns that if current forecast temperatures are reached, it is likely that there could be “some impacts across the health and social care sector”.

Regarding the thunderstorm warning, on its website, the Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be temporarily lost.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The agency also warns of difficult driving conditions due to spray from the roads and potential for delays or cancellations on the railways.

On Saturday, Northampton is set to see highs of 27C, with a 40 percent chance of rain from 1pm until 7pm, according to the Met Office. Kettering is also expected to see highs of 27C, with full sun but 40 percent chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm.

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthamptonshireLondonWalesNorthamptonEast MidlandsKettering