The Wellingborough roads that won’t be gritted as a priority

Today the Northants Telegraph can reveal the roads in the Wellingborough district which have been downgraded on the county council’s gritting network.
It’s part of a move to save the authority £475,000 - but one councillor says you can be “pretty sure” it will result in accidents.
The Wellingborough roads being downgraded are:
London Road, Bozeat
Dowthorpe Hill, Earls Barton
High Street, Earls Barton
Station Road, Earls Barton
Wellingborough Road, Earls Barton
Affleck Bridge, Finedon
Avenue Road, Finedon
Berry Green Road, Finedon
High Street, Finedon
Laws Lane, Finedon
Rose Hill, Finedon
Wellingborough Road, Great Harrowden
Church Way, Grendon
Main Road, Grendon
High Street, Irchester
Furnace Lane, Little Harrowden
Earls Barton Road, Mears Ashby
North Street, Mears Ashby
Wellingborough Road, Mears Ashby
Wilby Road, Mears Ashby
Grendon Road, Strixton
London Road, Strixton
Brickhill Road, Wellingborough
Cross Road, Wellingborough
Grange Road, Wellingborough
Hemmingwell Road, Wellingborough
Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough
Mill Road, Wellingborough
Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough
Nest Farm Road, Wellingborough
Oakway, Wellingborough
Park Road, Wellingborough
Princess Way, Wellingborough
Redhill Way, Wellingborough
Ridgeway, Wellingborough
Shelley Road, Wellingborough
The Pyghtle, Wellingborough
Valley Road, Wellingborough
Weavers Road, Wellingborough
Windsor Road, Wellingborough
College Street, Wollaston
Grendon Road, Wollaston
Hinwick Road, Wollaston
Howard Road, Wollaston
London Road, Wollaston
Queens Road, Wollaston
South Street, Wollaston