The Wellingborough roads that won’t be gritted as a priority

Today the Northants Telegraph can reveal the roads in the Wellingborough district which have been downgraded on the county council’s gritting network.

It’s part of a move to save the authority £475,000 - but one councillor says you can be “pretty sure” it will result in accidents.

The Wellingborough roads being downgraded are:

London Road, Bozeat

Dowthorpe Hill, Earls Barton

High Street, Earls Barton

Station Road, Earls Barton

Wellingborough Road, Earls Barton

Affleck Bridge, Finedon

Avenue Road, Finedon

Berry Green Road, Finedon

High Street, Finedon

Laws Lane, Finedon

Rose Hill, Finedon

Wellingborough Road, Great Harrowden

Church Way, Grendon

Main Road, Grendon

High Street, Irchester

Furnace Lane, Little Harrowden

Earls Barton Road, Mears Ashby

North Street, Mears Ashby

Wellingborough Road, Mears Ashby

Wilby Road, Mears Ashby

Grendon Road, Strixton

London Road, Strixton

Brickhill Road, Wellingborough

Cross Road, Wellingborough

Grange Road, Wellingborough

Hemmingwell Road, Wellingborough

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough

Mill Road, Wellingborough

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough

Nest Farm Road, Wellingborough

Oakway, Wellingborough

Park Road, Wellingborough

Princess Way, Wellingborough

Redhill Way, Wellingborough

Ridgeway, Wellingborough

Shelley Road, Wellingborough

The Pyghtle, Wellingborough

Valley Road, Wellingborough

Weavers Road, Wellingborough

Windsor Road, Wellingborough

College Street, Wollaston

Grendon Road, Wollaston

Hinwick Road, Wollaston

Howard Road, Wollaston

London Road, Wollaston

Queens Road, Wollaston

South Street, Wollaston