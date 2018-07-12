The East Northamptonshire roads that won’t be gritted as a priority

Today the Northants Telegraph can reveal the roads in the East Northamptonshire district which have been downgraded on the county council’s gritting network.
It’s part of a move to save the authority £475,000 - but one councillor says you can be “pretty sure” it will result in accidents.
The East Northamptonshire roads being downgraded are:
Tansor Road, Ashton Wold
Barnwell Road, Barnwell
Church Hill, Barnwell
Church Lane, Barnwell
Hemington Road, Barnwell
Oundle Road, Barnwell
Thurning Road, Barnwell
Well Lane, Barnwell
Church Street, Brigstock
Hall Hill, Brigstock
High Street, Brigstock
Stanion Road, Brigstock
Sudborough Road, Brigstock
Deene Road, Bulwick
Caldecott Road, Chelveston
Main Street, Fotheringhay
Nassington Road, Fotheringhay
Cotterstock Road, Glapthorn
Main Street, Glapthorn
Barnwell Road, Hemington
Luddington Road, Hemington
Main Street, Hemington
Polebrook Road, Hemington
Midland Road, Higham Ferrers
Queensway, Higham Ferrers
School Lane, Higham Ferrers
Wood Street, Higham Ferrers
Ebbw Vale Road, Irthlingborough
Thomas Flawn Road, Irthlingborough
Wansford Road, Kings Cliffe
Hemington Road, Luddington
Luddington Road, Luddington
Thurning Road, Luddington
Fotheringhay Road, Nassington
Kingscliffe Road, Nassington
Mill Road, Nassington
Station Road, Nassington
Higham Road, Newton Bromswold
Herne Road, Oundle
Mill Road, Oundle
St Osyths Lane, Oundle
South Road, Oundle
Church Row, Polebrook
Hemington Road, Polebrook
Brick Kiln Road, Raunds
Butts Road, Raunds
Derling Drive, Raunds
Hill Street, Raunds
Marshalls Road, Raunds
Mountbatten Way, Raunds
North Street, Raunds
The Square, Raunds
Barrington Road, Rushden
Blinco Road, Rushden
Cromwell Road, Rushden
Greenacre Drive, Rushden
Hayden Road, Rushden
Masefield Drive, Rushden
Meadow Sweet Road, Rushden
Melloway Road, Rushden
Portland Road, Rushden
Queen Street, Rushden
Short Stocks, Rushden
Cotterstock Road, Tansor
Fotheringhay Road, Tansor
Main Street, Tansor
Oundle Road, Tansor
Oundle Road, Thrapston
Polopit Road, Thrapston
Barnwell Road, Thurning
Luddington Road, Thurning
Main Street, Thurning
Church Street, Titchmarsh
High Street, Titchmarsh
Oundle Road, Titchmarsh
Polopit, Titchmarsh
School Lane, Titchmarsh
Thrapston Road, Titchmarsh
High Street, Twywell
Islip Road, Twywell
Lower Street, Twywell
Slipton Lane, Twywell
Slipton Road, Twywell
The Green, Twywell
Thrapston Road, Twywell
Chapel Street, Warmington
Church Street, Warmington
Fotheringhay Road, Warmington
Orchard Close, Warmington
Peterborough Road, Warmington
School Lane, Warmington
Mill Road, Woodford
Woodford Road, Woodford
Main Street, Yarwell
Mill Road, Yarwell
Wansford Road, Yarwell