The Corby roads that won’t be gritted as a priority

Today the Northants Telegraph can reveal the roads in the Corby district which have been downgraded on the county council’s gritting network.
It’s part of a move to save the authority £475,000 - but one councillor says you can be “pretty sure” it will result in accidents.
The Corby roads being downgraded are:
Middleton Road, East Carlton
Abington Road, Corby
Beanfield Avenue, Corby
Burghley Drive, Corby
Butland Road, Corby
Cecil Drive, Corby
Colyers Avenue, Corby
Copenhagen Road, Corby
Fotheringhay Road, Corby
Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby
Lyveden Way, Corby
Occupation Road, Corby
Saxon Way West, Corby
Shetland Way, Corby
Studfall Avenue, Corby
Viking Way, Corby
Carlton Road, Middleton
The Hill, Middleton
Corby Road, Stanion
High Street, Stanion
Kettering Road, Stanion