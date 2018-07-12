Roads in the rest of Northamptonshire that won’t be gritted as a priority

Today the Northants Telegraph can reveal the roads in the rest of Northamptonshire which have been downgraded on the county council’s gritting network.
It’s part of a move to save the authority £475,000 - but one councillor says you can be “pretty sure” it will result in accidents.
The other county roads being downgraded are:
Queenswood Avenue, Northampton
Yardley Drive, Northampton
Reynard Way, Northampton
Obelisk Rise, Northampton
Port Road, Northampton
Park Drive, Northampton
South Oval, Northampton
East Oval, Northampton
Welland Walk, Northampton
Severn Drive, Northampton
Avon Drive, Northampton
Witham Walk, Northampton
West Oval, Northampton
Merthyr Road, Northampton
Dallington Road, Northampton
Baring Road, Northampton
Dallington Green, Northampton
Dallington Park Road, Northampton
Chiltern Avenue, Northampton
Chiltern Way, Northampton
Cotswold Avenue, Northampton
Limehurst Road, Northampton
Eastfield Road, Northampton
Northfield Road, Northampton
Firsview Drive, Northampton
High Street, Northampton
Ashbrow Road, Northampton
Thorn Hill, Northampton
Ringway, Northampton
Ladybridge Drive, Northampton
Acre Lane, Northampton
Link Road, Northampton
Greenshills Road, Northampton
Whitehills Way, Northampton
Whitehills Crescent, Northampton
Crestwood Road, Northampton
Holmecross Road, Northampton
Birds Hill Road, Northampton
Russet Drive, Northampton
Fishponds Road, Northampton
Fieldmill Road, Northampton
Penfold Lane, Northampton
Cherry Lodge Road, Northampton
Blackthorn Road, Northampton
Goldings Road, Northampton
Rectory Farm Road, Northampton
Olden Road, Northampton
Ecton Brook Road, Northampton
Overmead Road, Northampton
Fir Tree Walk, Northampton
Charnwood Avenue, Northampton
The Headlands, Northampton
Birchfield Road East, Northampton
Birchfield Road, Northampton
Broadway, Northampton
Collingwood Road, Northampton
Abington Avenue, Northampton
Stimpson Avenue, Northampton
Clare Street, Northampton
Earl Street, Northampton
Duke Street, Northampton
Bailiff Street, Northampton
Balmoral Road, Northampton
St Davids Road, Northampton
Nursery Lane, Northampton
Yelvertoft Road, Northampton
Hastings Road, Northampton
Cranford Road, Northampton
Aintree Road, Northampton
Goodwood Avenue, Northampton
Oulton Rise, Northampton
Spinney Hill Road, Northampton
Churchill Avenue, Northampton
Keswick Drive, Northampton
Quinton Road, Northampton
Curtlee Hill, Northampton
Wootton Hope Drive, Northampton
The Warren, Northampton
Hardingstone Lane, Northampton
Butts Road, Northampton
Penvale Road, Northampton
Hill Farm Rise, Northampton
Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton
Farmhill Road, Northampton
Barley Hill Road, Northampton
Pine Ridge, Northampton
High Street, Upton
Scribers Drive, Upton
Telford Street, Upton
Telford Way, Upton
Station Road, Great Billing
High Street, Great Billing
The Green, Hardingstone
High Street, Hardingstone
Wake Way, Grange Park
Bridge Meadow Way, Grange Park
Quintonside, Grange Park
Houghton Road, Hackleton
Houghton Road, Little Houghton
Leys Lane, Little Houghton
The Green, Great Houghton
High Street, Great Houghton
Piddington Lane, Hackleton
Bedford Road, Little Houghton
Northampton Road, Denton
Bedford Road, Denton
Denton Road, Castle Ashby
Whiston Road, Castle Ashby
Castle Ashby Road, Whiston
Denton Road, Cogenhoe
Cogenhoe Road, Cogenhoe
Northampton Road, Yardley Hastings
The Square, Yardley Hastings
Little Street, Yardley Hastings
High Street, Yardley Hastings
Dowthorpe Hill, Earls Barton
Station Road, Earls Barton
High Street, Earls Barton
Wellingborough Road, Earls Barton
Newnham Road, Badby
Staverton Road, Badby
Bunkers Hill, Badby
Main Street, Badby
The Green Badby
Pinfold Green, Badby
Spratton Road, Brixworth
Main Street, Church Stowe
Christchurch Drive, Daventry
Badby Road West, Daventry
Tyne Road, Daventry
Thames Road, Daventry
Staverton Road, Daventry
Ashby Road, Daventry
Clare Avenue, Daventry
Cowper Road, Daventry
Hemans Road, Daventry
Burns Road, Daventry
Daneholme Avenue, Daventry
Welton Road, Daventry
St Andrews Drive, Daventry
Sunnigdale Drive, Daventry
The Fairway, Daventry
Hillside, Daventry
Trafalgar Way, Daventry
Church Lane, East Haddon
Ravensthorpe Road, East Haddon
The Green, Guilsborough
Nortoft, Guilsborough
Coton Road, Guilsborough
New Road, Harlestone
Duston Road, Harlestone
Naseby Road, Haselbech
Maidwell Road, Haselbech
Loddington Road, Harrington
High Street, Harrington
Rothwell Road, Harrington
Moulton Road, Holcot
Long Buckby Road, Long Buckby
Murcott, Long Buckby
West Street, Long Buckby
King Street, Long Buckby
Haselbech Road, Maidwell
The Grove, Moulton
Holcot Road, Moulton
Haselbech Road, Naseby
Staverton Road, Newnham
Teeton Road, Ravensthorpe
High Street, Ravensthorpe
East Haddon Road, Ravensthorpe
Guilsborough Road, Ravensthorpe
Coton Road, Ravensthorpe
Brixworth Road, Spratton
Teeton Road, Spratton
Badby Lane, Staverton
Nether Heyford Road, Stowe Nine Churches
Main Street, Stowe Nine Churches
Preston Capes Road, Stowe Nine Churches
Farthingstone Road, Stowe Nine Churches
Spratton Road, Teeton
Ravensthorpe Road, Teeton
Old Road, Walgrave
Long Buckby Road, Watford
Everdon Road, Weedon
Crick Road, West Haddon
West End, West Haddon
Yelvertoft Road, West Haddon
Northampton Road, West Haddon
Yelvertoft Road, Winwick
Byfield Road, Woodford Halse
Scrivens Hill, Woodford Halse
Church View, Woodford Halse
School Street, Woodford Halse
Station Road, Woodford Halse
Hinton Road, Woodford Halse
High Street, Yelvertoft
Tiffield Road, Towcester
Towcester Road, Tiffield
High Street South, Tiffield
St Johns Road, Tiffield
Bradden Road, Greens Norton
Bury Hill, Bradden
Main Street, Bradden
Slapton Hill, Slapton
Slapton Hill, Wappenham
Sulgrave Road, Helmdon
Helmdon Road, Sulgrave
School Street, Sulgrave
Magpie Road, Sulgrave
Chacombe Road, Middleton Cheney
Archery Road, Middleton Cheney
High Street, Middleton Cheney
Main Road, Middleton Cheney
Humphries Drive, Brackley
Church Road, Brackley
Valley Road, Brackley
Swinneyford Road, Towcester
Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester
Haresmoor Drive, Towcester
Whittlebury Road, Silverstone
Silverstone Road, Whittlebury
Church Way, Whittlebury
Main Road, Syresham
Brackley Road, Hinton in the Hedges
Croughton Road, Hinton in the Hedges
Upper Astrop Road, Kings Sutton
High Street, Astcote
School Road, Astcote
School Road, Pattishall
Church Street, Pattishall
Fosters Boot Road, Pattishall
Birds Hill Road, Eastcote
Greenway, Eastcote
Hill View, Eydon
High Street, Eydon
School Lane, Eydon
Banbury Road, Chacombe
Thorpe Road, Chacombe
The Ring, Chacombe
Middleton Road, Chacombe
High Street, Silverstone
Stocks Hill, Silverstone
Little London, Silverstone
Towcester Road, Greens Norton
Towcester Road, Litchborough
Stratford Road, Deanshanger
The Green, Deanshanger
Church Lane, Deanshanger
Wicken Road, Deanshanger
Deanshanger Road, Wicken
Wicken Park Road, Wicken
The Green, Nether Heyford
Furnace Lane, Nether Heyford
Hillside Road, Nether Heyford
Watery Lane, Nether Heyford
Bugbrooke Road, Gayton
Back Lane, Gayton
Blisworth Road, Gayton
Gayton Road, Blisworth
Chapel Lane, Blisworth
Stoke Road, Blisworth
Blisworth Road, Stoke Bruerne
Grafton Road, Alderton
Pury Road, Alderton
Alderton Road, Paulerspury
Grays Lane, Paulerspury
High Street, Paulerspury
Careys Road, Paulerspury
Westy Road, Paulerpury
Church Road, Piddington