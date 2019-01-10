Letter: This unpleasant area is spreading

The area off the A6 near Stanwick Lakes is becoming a real eyesore according to one letter writer who contacted the Telegraph this week...

At the crossroads of the Greenway leading to Stanwick Lakes, on the very old side road off the A6, when you walk a very short distance towards Rushden Lakes under the “new” bridge you will see a real eyesore.

There are vehicles and a horse under the bridge, fencing and then stuff seemingly dumped on the flood plain.

The whole area is a mess and unpleasant to see as you walk along the Greenway. There are also large vehicles left abandoned there.

We have noticed over the years how this ugly area is spreading.

Name and address supplied, by email