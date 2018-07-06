LETTER OF THE WEEK: Train bosses need to get opening hours on track

Corby Railway Station booking office closing early and and on some occasions for the whole day are causing frustration for many rail users.

The problem is down to staff shortages.

Originally five staff members were rotated to work here but in recent years this has decreased to three.

This matter has been taken up by Corby MP Tom Pursglove who received a reply from East Midlands Trains managing director Jake Kelly to say a staff training programme would be introduced.

This did happen but the situation is now worse than ever!

On weekdays the booking office closes at 1pm but the East Midlands Trains franchise agreement states it will be open until 3pm.

On Saturday, June 22, the booking office was closed all day.

There was no access to the ticket machine, toilet or Loco Coco cafe.

All tickets had to be purchased from the train manager.

The cafe lost trade and pre-purchased tickets could not be collected from the ticket machine.

This is NOT happening at Kettering, Wellingborough or Market Harborough railway stations, so why at Corby, and after a staff training programme was done?

Corby station has been a huge success and has been open 10 years next February.

Big investment has seen a second track laid between Corby and Kettering.

Electrification will reach the town by 2020 with a enhanched timetable of two trains per hour to London instead of just one per hour.

I feel that if this is not addressed, Corby railway station will become unmanned and this is a back door way of implementing this.

Already some passengers are so fed up they are using other local stations instead of Corby.

It’s time now to reverse all of this. Over to you East Midlands Trains.

David Fursdon

Gretton