LETTER OF THE WEEK: Speedway is a tremendous asset that will be missed

I work at Rockingham Motor Speedway.

When I first started, nearly six years ago, I had absolutely no interest in motorsport.

If I’m honest, I thought “how boring” and to me it was just a job which I was not very good at it.

Slowly but surely, I started to improve in what I did for a living and with that, I grew more passionate about everything to do with motor racing.

There is no better feeling than seeing a person on a motor bike or a car have a smile on their face after enjoying a great day out.

On many occasions, these same people would put their lives on the line to try and be the very best they could be and it was part of my job to make sure they were as safe as possible.

There is no doubt in my mind that Rockingham Speedway brings people together from all walks of life.

It makes no difference if you’re rich or poor.

For six hours last weekend, Corby was live on a major television channel.

That does not happen every day.

It is with great sadness that I will soon be out of a job.

Do I believe that the Government should step in and save major attractions in our towns and cities which are making a profit?

You bet, I do.

I don’t have anything against the company which bought my place of work because that’s the way capitalism works but in future, if we can help the banks then we can help top attractions in our towns from staying as they are.

Stuart McKay

Corby