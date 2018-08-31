LETTER OF THE WEEK: I’ve joined Conservatives to get rid of Theresa May

What does the princely sum of £2.09 buy for you today?

Two loaves of bread, half a pint of beer, or a copy of The Telegraph and a bar of your favourite chocolate snack to munch on while reading it!

For £2.09 a month you can also become a card-carrying member of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

Which, after only three months of membership, will also allow one to have a vote on who they think should become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

I have never voted Conservative, nor will I ever probably do so.

But I do want a say in the direction that the country is heading in.

Mrs May’s Chequers Plan has betrayed all of us who voted “Leave” in the EU Referendum.

It is for that reason, and that reason alone, that I have decided to spend my £2.09 on joining the Conservative Party.

In the hope that there is going to be an imminent challenge to her leadership in the late autumn.

Every day the “Liberal Elite” in the country ramp up the rhetoric in their never ending Project Fear campaign, which so far has incorporated anything from food and medicine shortages, to higher credit charges, grounded flights, and more expensive European holidays.

The list is too long and numerous to include everything that they say Brexit will be detrimental to.

Were the shelves empty and the planes stranded on the tarmac before we joined the EU?

Not so far as I can recall!

The latest attempt to sway the groundswell of public opinion against Brexit takes aim at the Grand National, citing a “No Deal” Brexit would stop any Irish trained horses from competing.

What a load of tosh.

Yes, finding a solution to how Brexit will affect the Irish Border is of paramount importance, but should the country make a complete U-turn, and abandon Brexit, purely because of there not being any Irish trained horses in the Grand National to have a flutter on? Get real.

I’ll spend my £2.09 on a cast iron certainty; the right to elect the next leader of the Conservative Party before Christmas 2018.

Who, once elected, will go on to deliver the kind of Brexit that most of us voted for!

Ivan Humphrey

Kettering