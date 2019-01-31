Letter: Council has its pothole priorities all wrong!

Reader Dave Cornhill wrote this week to say he is unsurprised that it takes potholes so long to be repaired because the county council has the wrong priorities...

Is it any wonder that potholes will take longer to be repaired when the county council seems to prioritise building an extension and the installation of a new tiger crossing to the cycleway from Niort Way to Hardwick Road which will also necessitate the closing of the road while work is carried out?

It will no doubt cost hundreds of thousands, while drivers who provide the revenue for the road network repairs through excise and fuel duties can’t have the potholes and traffic calming humps repaired properly.

Furthermore, when roads are excavated to lay pipes and cables, such as in the Queensway to name just, one why can’t the surfaces be reinstated to an acceptable level by the contractors?

Dave Cornhill, Wellingborough