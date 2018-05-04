HELEN BACH: Gretton can’t cope with 120 new homes

Yet another plan to build more houses without ensuring the necessary facilities are in place first.

This time an application has been made to Corby Borough Council for 120 new houses on agricultural land behind existing homes in Gretton, with the only access down Southfield Road, which normally has cars parked on both sides.

In fact, so bad is the on-street car parking in Gretton now it’s been reported that the soon-to-be axed service bus couldn’t access its normal route the other day and had to leave some passengers behind.

What if that had been a fire engine or ambulance responding to an emergency call?

The applicant for this housing development is Gladman, as featured on BBC Countryfile.

They won’t be building the actual houses though - they will try to get the planning approved and sell the land on to a house builder.

Therefore the glossy Gladman brochure sent to every Gretton resident talking of leisure areas, sympathetic architecture and at least 40 per cent affordable houses is at best an aspiration of what might be constructed, not a definite plan.

Over the last few months Gretton has lost its Post Office and shop; The Talbot public house has closed and is for sale as a private house.

The Number 67 bus to Corby - vital for those in the village who don’t drive - is being axed due to NCC cutbacks.

This bus service makes numerous appearances in the developer’s documentation, used to highlight how well Gretton is served by public transport and how new residents will be able to use it to access employment, schooling and leisure facilities in Corby and Market Harborough.

The roads through Gretton are riddled with potholes that, despite being reported numerous times, don’t get fixed.

The broadband speed is inadequate, mobile phone signal is limited, the sewerage system struggles to cope and villagers complain about lack of water pressure.

On top of this, the primary school and nursery are at full capacity.

How is this village and its infrastructure supposed to cope with another 120 houses, potentially 240 cars, and about 500 more residents when its existing facilities cannot serve the current population?