Your chance to tell us what YOU think about your town centre

Everybody has a view on how good their town centre is. Now’s the time to make sure yours is heard.

We constantly receive letters, emails and social media comments about the quality of our town centres.

Gold Street in Kettering

And this week we are giving you the chance to tell us what you think needs to be improved in your town centre and where its strengths lie as part of our survey.

Each of our towns has had its ups and downs recently, not least Kettering losing Marks & Spencer from its High Street.

We want to hear your views on your experiences in town centres across the north of the county, including Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden, Desborough, Rothwell, Burton Latimer, Oundle, Thrapston, Higham Ferrer, Irthlingborough, Finedon and Raunds.

We want to know which retailers and restaurants you would like to see open in your town centre.

Rushden High Street

And we also want to know how often you shop elsewhere and what you think about things such as parking, nightlife and public spaces.

We will print the results in the Northants Telegraph in a few weeks with as many of your comments as we can squeeze in the paper.

Please fill out this survey by 5pm on Friday, September 21.

You can give your views on as many town centres as you wish – just fill out a separate survey each time.

Market Street in Wellingborough

When we’ve collated all the responses to our survey we’ll pass on your anonymised views to the relevant authorities to make sure they take into account your views when discussing plans for our town centres in future.

As always, we’ll keep your information private and secure. Rest assured, we won’t pass any details onto third parties without asking you first and we won’t bombard you with emails.