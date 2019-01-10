Your chance to quiz Government appointed county council commissioners

Members of the public are being invited to meet the Government appointed commissioners overseeing finance and governance at Northamptonshire County Council at a series of surgery-style events taking place across the county.

The drop-in events will be held at district, borough and county council premises throughout the county over the next eight weeks and people can attend for individual 15-minute sessions with both lead commissioner Tony McArdle and commissioner for finance Brian Roberts.

The commissioners have said they felt it important people had a chance to come and speak with them directly about any concerns and opinions they had regarding the situation at the council.

In an open editorial they said: “Over the next couple of months, quite separately to the council’s legal responsibility for consulting on the draft budget proposed, we thought it right to make ourselves available to you to discuss your concerns.

“It is our intention to spend time hosting drop-in sessions for you as individual council taxpayers and residents to come and have a chat.”

The dates and times for each session are outlined below:

> January 23: 7pm to 9.30pm: Borough Council of Wellingborough, Swanspool House, Wellingborough

> January 30: 3pm to 6pm: South Northamptonshire District Council, Moat Lane, Towcester

> February 6: 4pm to 7pm: Corby Borough Council, The Corby Cube, George Street, Corby

> February 13: 2pm to 5pm: Pemberton Centre, HE Bates Way, Rushden

> February 20: 2.30pm to 5.30pm: Northampton Borough Council, Guildhall, Northampton

> February 27: 7pm to 9pm: Northamptonshire County Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton

> February 28: 10am to 12.30pm: Daventry District Council, Lodge Road, Daventry

> March 7 10am to 12.30pm: Northamptonshire County Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton