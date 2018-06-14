Youngsters to take on survival challenge for Corby hospice

Youngsters will be battling for survival as part of the #challenge518 fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

The No Limits survival challenge is taking place on Sunday (June 17) between 10am and 2pm at the Sir John Lowther Centre in Glendon.

Participants will get to choose from a selection of equipment found in the wreckage, but they will have to pick wisely as they can only carry 10 items.

They will then have to take part in a series of challenges to earn their food and rescue flare to complete the challenge.

The event is part of the hospice’s annual #challenge518 fundraiser.

The fundraiser is taking place throughout June and people can host a one-off fundraiser or various events, with fundraising packs available from the hospice and all funds raised helping the hospice’s nurses provide more nights of care.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, Corby, said: “We have teamed up with No Limits who have designed a fantastic outdoors challenge for kids aged eight to 14 years.

“Has your child/children got what it takes to survive Lowther Island and help raise vital funds for Lakelands Hospice?”

Sponsorship from Sunday’s event will go towards the target of £15,000 for the #challenge518 fundraiser.

For more information about #challenge518 click here