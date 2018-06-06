Youngsters get the safety message out there on rocks hidden around Rushden

Hundreds of rocks carrying important safety messages have been hidden in and around Rushden.

Lisa Ward from Northants Police has created the Safety Rocks initiative with the Rush 2The Den service.

More of the rocks carrying important safety messages

The PCSO has been running sessions at the Rushden youth club and at public venues where children can go along and decorate rocks.

They can decorate them however they like as long as they have a safety theme, whether it be a written message or a symbol such as a road speed sign, zebra crosing or a cycle helmet.

Lisa said: “While they have been designing the rocks, I have been talking to them about various topics like stranger danger, road safety and water safety.

“We have been educating them while having fun and all the sessions have been very well attended.”

Hundreds of rocks have been decorated by people aged from two upwards, including children with disabilities, and the rocks were due to be hidden in and around Rushden last week.

Lisa said: “The idea is the children hide the rocks and others find them.

“When they find them, they take a picture of the rock with their parents and then the parents can post the photo on the Safety Rocks Facebook page we have set up and they then re-hide the rock in a different location.”

Lisa is really pleased with how much the children have enjoyed her Safety Rocks idea so far.

And the PCSO added: “I wanted to positively interact with the children, rather than them seeing me in a negative way.”