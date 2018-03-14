Young poets pick up prizes for Mother’s Day-inspired verses

Two budding young poets picked up prizes from Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre after penning Mother’s Day-inspired rhymes.

The centre invited school children to put pen to paper and write a poem for their mum for Mother’s Day.

More than 280 poems were received from budding poets from Park Infants and Junior Academy, Titchmarsh Primary, and Grange School ranging from amusing to serious, rhyming and free verse - but all shared the same sentiment – the child’s feelings towards their Mum.

“The poems were of an exceptionally high quality which made picking a winner in each of two age categories – 5-7 and 8-11 - exceptionally difficult,” says Neil Griffin, Manager of the Newlands Shopping Centre.

“Eventually, we chose two excellent poems – one written by Alexander Pigg (7) from Titchmarsh Primary - winner of the 5-7 age group - and Katie Clarke (11) from Park Junior Academy – winner of the 8-11 age category. We also decided that the school submitting the best poems was Park Junior School.

Alexander and his mother, Susanna and Katie and her mum, Charlotte were presented with their prizes - a £25 voucher for themselves and a £25 voucher for their mother - at a special presentation.

At the presentation, both Alexander and Katie had the opportunity to read their poem to their mum for a Facebook Live recording.

Holly Clarke, a Teacher from Park Junior, was also presented with a cheque for £100 to acknowledge the overall quality of their entries from the school.

The presentation took place in Tapri at the Newlands Shopping Centre by Jodie Lockley.

All the poems were posted on the Centre’s Facebook and visitors invited to like their favourite poem. The poem with the most likes was written by Elson Foster also from Park Junior Academy who won a £25 for himself and his mum.

Elson and Katie are pictured receiving their prizes.