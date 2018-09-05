Young Corby band’s thank you after mystery donation

An up-and-coming Corby band seeking new equipment hit their fundraising target in less than an hour after a mystery donation.

Compass, made up of four 14-year-old GCSE music students from Corby Business Academy, decided to busk for the first time in a bid to buy a new PA system.

L-R: Ben, Sullivan, Nylissa and Wills. NNL-180409-112102005

Their town centre pop songs proved such a hit they decided to appeal for donations online in an attempt to raise £500.

But just 44 minutes after the page went live an anonymous £500 donation was received.

Singer Wills Ballantyne said: “Whoever you are, thank you so much.

“You have been such a great help and the people of Corby have been so supportive.”

The band in Corby town centre. NNL-180409-112042005

The band is made up of Wills, fellow singer Nylissa Lay, Ben Teasdale on the drums and Sullivan Rymarz on the piano.

They have already got their own Facebook page as well as being on Twitter (@Compass57447970) and Instagram (Compass_185).

Videos of them busking proved a hit on social media with almost 18,000 views from as far wide as New Zealand.

The youngster’s parents have also thanked the mystery donor.

Ben’s mum Sandra said: “For them to believe in the children and donate is just fantastic.

“It’s really going to let them follow their dreams.”

Wills’ mum Lynnette said: “When I saw that the target had been hit I just went “what?!”

“I can’t thank the person who donated enough, I cried when I saw it.”

And Sullivan’s mum Kaz said: “We are just so proud of how they have got together and gelled.

“We’re supporting them all the way.”

The band’s town centre busking, which raised an impressive £305.44 in four-and-a-half hours, was their first public performance.

Singer Nylissa says they want to be as big as they possibly can, but they want to give back to the community as well.

She said: “We decided we needed to get our own equipment so we went into the town centre to sing.

“It went really well and we got some really positive feedback.

“We want to be as big as we can.

“But we also want to help others by singing and helping raise money for them as well.”

The band’s next performance is St Ninian’s Church on October 6 to help raise funds for the church.

Tickets are £6 for adults or free for children.

The band is also available for gigs for parties or fundraising events.

If you would like to book them call 07944 531243 or email lynnette_ann@ hotmail.co.uk.

The band’s fundraising page has now raised £630. To donate, click here.